Analysts Set Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT at $48.00

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Stella-Jones from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

