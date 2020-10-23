AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.74. 102,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 105,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 million and a P/E ratio of -28.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile (CVE:ALY)

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.