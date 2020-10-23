Analyzing Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NYSE:LOAN)

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Lifestyle Properties 0 2 4 0 2.67 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus price target of $69.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.88%. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.52%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than Equity Lifestyle Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Lifestyle Properties and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Lifestyle Properties $1.04 billion 10.89 $279.14 million $2.09 29.68 Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.34 million 5.52 $4.49 million N/A N/A

Equity Lifestyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Lifestyle Properties has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Lifestyle Properties and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Lifestyle Properties 22.19% 17.93% 5.63% Manhattan Bridge Capital 60.94% 13.47% 7.64%

Dividends

Equity Lifestyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Equity Lifestyle Properties pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Lifestyle Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Equity Lifestyle Properties beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company's loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

