Analyzing NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and SHIMIZU CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR 5.35% 9.13% 6.79% SHIMIZU CORP/ADR 5.18% 12.76% 5.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and SHIMIZU CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SHIMIZU CORP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and SHIMIZU CORP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR $1.70 billion 1.59 $90.66 million N/A N/A SHIMIZU CORP/ADR $15.62 billion 0.36 $910.60 million N/A N/A

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%.

About NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SHIMIZU CORP/ADR

Shimizu Corporation engages in building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works Japan. It also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate. In addition, the company constructs, lets, and sells residential houses and other buildings; plans, constructs, possesses, maintains, and operates public office buildings, roads, harbors, airports, and parks, as well as educational and cultural, medical and welfare, and water supply and sewerage facilities; generates and supplies electricity and heat; undertakes purification works; collects, disposes, and reutilizes waste; and designs, installs, leases, sells, and maintains information communication and building management systems. Further, it engages in the cultivation, production, sale, and consultancy of agricultural produce and seafood, and forestry work; maintenance and upkeep, security, and cleaning of buildings, equipment, and machinery; and design, manufacture, sale, lease, and brokerage of construction machinery and materials, concrete and wooden products, furniture, and interior fittings. Additionally, the company offers industrial property, copyrights, and computer software; pharmaceuticals, medical care materials, and medical machinery and equipment; and advertisement, publication, printing, images and other information media, business event, inland transportation, warehouse, distribution center, insurance agency, manpower supply, loan, guarantee, and factoring services. It also engages in the management and consultancy of sporting, hotel, restaurant, nursing, and resort facilities. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

