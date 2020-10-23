Analyzing Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) & Tokyo Electron (NASDAQ:TOELY)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Photronics has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Photronics and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tokyo Electron 0 0 2 0 3.00

Photronics currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Photronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Photronics and Tokyo Electron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $550.66 million 1.22 $29.79 million $0.44 23.25 Tokyo Electron $10.37 billion 4.25 $1.70 billion $2.69 26.05

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Photronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Photronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 6.01% 4.00% 3.24% Tokyo Electron N/A N/A N/A

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

