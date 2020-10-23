Analyzing Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) and Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) and Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Power Assets alerts:

Power Assets pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Weichai Power pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Weichai Power pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Power Assets and Weichai Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Assets $172.05 million 65.75 $909.92 million N/A N/A Weichai Power $25.23 billion 0.64 $1.32 billion $1.33 12.15

Weichai Power has higher revenue and earnings than Power Assets.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Power Assets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Weichai Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Power Assets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Power Assets and Weichai Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Assets N/A N/A N/A Weichai Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Power Assets and Weichai Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Assets 0 0 0 0 N/A Weichai Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Power Assets has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weichai Power has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weichai Power beats Power Assets on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services. The company has a generation capacity of 1,731 MW renewable energy/energy from waste, 3,968 MW gas fired, and 4,607 MW coal/oil fired; and operates 112,300 km of gas/oil pipeline, as well as 399,100 km of power network serving 19,083,000 customers. Power Assets Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services. It offers its products under various brands, including Weichai Power Engine, Fast Gear, Hande Axle, Shacman Heavy Truck, and Linder Hydraulics. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.