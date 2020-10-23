Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Anthem were worth $28,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $2,884,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.79.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $305.17 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $309.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.