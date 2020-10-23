AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOWDF opened at $2.90 on Monday. AO World has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

