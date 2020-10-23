Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. BofA Securities increased their price target on Apple from $102.50 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.73.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $115.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,006.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

