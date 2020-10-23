Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 95,381 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

