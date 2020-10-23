Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARCT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of ARCT opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 3.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.40% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

