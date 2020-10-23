Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARNA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.46.

ARNA opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a current ratio of 28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,562 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,048,000 after buying an additional 432,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,322,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,356,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,399,000 after buying an additional 863,891 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,302,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,986,000 after buying an additional 914,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,938,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

