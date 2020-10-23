Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,655.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,500 shares of company stock worth $719,480 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 24.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 4,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,179. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

