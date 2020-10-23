Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $70.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million.

In other news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg bought 32,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Argo Group by 136.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Argo Group during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Group during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Argo Group during the second quarter valued at about $272,000.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

