Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 58.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after buying an additional 119,683 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 609,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after buying an additional 67,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $213.97 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $2,090,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,897,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,178 shares of company stock valued at $15,048,094. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.88.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

