Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $807.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $36,119,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Arvinas by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 312,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Arvinas by 237.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 247,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.