Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.89.

ASPN opened at $12.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.22 million, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $1,461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

