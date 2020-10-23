ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

