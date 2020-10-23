ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASAZY. Pareto Securities upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.