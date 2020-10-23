AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 million, a PE ratio of -114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.41.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in AstroNova by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 126,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstroNova by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AstroNova by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AstroNova by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

