Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) & Isomet (NYSE:IOMT) Financial Survey

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) and Isomet (OTCMKTS:IOMT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

98.1% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Isomet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atkore International Group and Isomet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore International Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Isomet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atkore International Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.82%. Given Atkore International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore International Group is more favorable than Isomet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atkore International Group and Isomet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group $1.92 billion 0.56 $139.05 million N/A N/A Isomet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atkore International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Isomet.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore International Group and Isomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group 8.05% 51.23% 9.73% Isomet N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Atkore International Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isomet has a beta of -20.64, meaning that its stock price is 2,164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atkore International Group beats Isomet on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

Isomet Company Profile

Isomet Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells acousto-optic (AO) devices, RF electronics, and optical sub-systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers AO navigation products, including modulators, frequency shifters, deflectors, tunable filters, Q-switches, special function devices, fiber optic couplers, and standard AR coatings; and electronics navigation products, such as modulator drivers, deflector drivers, AOTF drivers, Q-switch drivers, frequency sources and amplifiers, and custom electronics, as well as accessories. Isomet Corporation was founded in 1956 and is based in Springfield, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.