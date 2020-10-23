Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $63.75 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $330,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $866,018.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 140,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,240 shares of company stock worth $6,332,453. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

