Atos SE/Atos Origins (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEXAY. ValuEngine upgraded Atos SE/Atos Origins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Atos SE/Atos Origins has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.

About Atos SE/Atos Origins

Atos SE provides information technology services and solutions worldwide. It offers infrastructure and data management services, including cloud services and digital workplace services, business and platform solutions, big data, and cybersecurity products and services, as well as transactional services.

