AT&T (NYSE:T) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.46.

NYSE T opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AT&T by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

