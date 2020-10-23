Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Receives C$9.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$8.70 to C$6.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.30 to C$10.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$61.80.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

