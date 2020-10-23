Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Up 0.6%

Autins Group PLC (LON:AUTG)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.60 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.60 ($0.22). 575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 33,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

The stock has a market cap of $6.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.88.

About Autins Group (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, PUR, and laminates; and various processes, which includes manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.