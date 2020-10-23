Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

Shares of ADSK opened at $252.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $268.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 21.9% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

