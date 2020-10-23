Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 435,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,681,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 25,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 23,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $150.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day moving average is $142.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

