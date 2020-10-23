Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AVASF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avast presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Avast stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Avast has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

