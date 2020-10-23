AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

AXGN has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.90.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.09. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $535.12 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.70.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AxoGen by 166.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

