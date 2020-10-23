B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. B.Riley Securit analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 0.85. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $181,635.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $211,037.44. Insiders have sold 39,547 shares of company stock worth $489,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

