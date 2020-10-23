B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viavi Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. B.Riley Securit analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of VIAV opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $181,635.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $88,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $679,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,547 shares of company stock valued at $489,893 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 755.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after buying an additional 2,260,419 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $21,511,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $10,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,524,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2,582.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 617,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.