Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

