Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of BCPC opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Balchem has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter worth $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Balchem by 175.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

