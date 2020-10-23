Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

BPXXY stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

