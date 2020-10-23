Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNDSF. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

