BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXS traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.39. 541,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

