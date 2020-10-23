Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Bank of Commerce stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, CFO James A. Sundquist acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at $114,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOCH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

