Barrington Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Travelzoo in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $8.38 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $94.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Travelzoo by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

