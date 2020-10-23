Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 49.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $220,559.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,859,181.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $92,483.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,072,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $5,601,725 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.79.

CTXS opened at $126.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.63.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

