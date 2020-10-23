Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 2,746 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $79,927,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,349,000 after purchasing an additional 563,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 223,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 219,574 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,646,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.