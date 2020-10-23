Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,804,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $60.80 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.