Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 124.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,331.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 29.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 215.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

