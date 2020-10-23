Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $39,010,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,092,839 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $128,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 179.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $132.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

