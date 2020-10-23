Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO opened at $235.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.79. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.