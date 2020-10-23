Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of J M Smucker worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in J M Smucker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 11.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJM stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.24.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.