Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $214,389,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

