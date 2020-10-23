Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 710,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 246,082 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $888,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $21.20 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.

About VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.