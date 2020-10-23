Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,902,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

