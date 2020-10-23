Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $162.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

